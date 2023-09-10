Air Force football improves to 2-0 after beating Sam Houston 13-3

HOUSTON, TX. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy improves to 2-0 after beating Sam Houston 13-3 in Texas. While the Falcons offense struggled, the defense showed out only giving up a total of 80 yards, and only 40 through the air.

The Falcons had four sacks on the day. Running back Owen Burk lead the team in rushing with 72 yards, and had the only touchdown of the game. Quarterback Zac Larrier completed only 1 pass out of 3 attempts, and had 65 yards rushing.

The Falcons will now come back home to start Mountain West play against Utah State on Friday.

