Air Force football improves to 2-0 after beating Sam Houston 13-3

The Air Force Academy improves to 2-0 after beating Sam Houston 13-3 in Texas. While the...
The Air Force Academy improves to 2-0 after beating Sam Houston 13-3 in Texas. While the Falcons offense struggled, the defense showed out only giving up a total of 80 yards, and only 40 through the air.(Air Force Football)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy improves to 2-0 after beating Sam Houston 13-3 in Texas. While the Falcons offense struggled, the defense showed out only giving up a total of 80 yards, and only 40 through the air.

The Falcons had four sacks on the day. Running back Owen Burk lead the team in rushing with 72 yards, and had the only touchdown of the game. Quarterback Zac Larrier completed only 1 pass out of 3 attempts, and had 65 yards rushing.

The Falcons will now come back home to start Mountain West play against Utah State on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs
John and Vaughn Wingo
Colorado Springs brothers in legal battle with billion-dollar company
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crews responded to a grass fire at the Pueblo Chemical Depot Friday afternoon.
Grass fire breaks out near Pueblo Chemical Depot Friday afternoon
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger

Latest News

Primetime becomes showtime during first game at Folsom Field.
No. 22 Colorado dominates Nebraska 36-14 in Coach Prime’s home opener
Air Academy
Southern Colorado football highlights - Week three: Friday Night Endzone
Harrison vs. Pueblo County
Harrison vs. Pueblo County
Center vs. Peyton
Center vs. Peyton