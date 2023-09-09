No. 22 Colorado dominates Nebraska 36-14 in Coach Prime’s home opener

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - From the team’s drip, to their swag, to their execution; Primetime has brought showtime to Colorado. The no. 22 Buffaloes are now 2-0 after beating Nebraska 36-14.

Colorado’s defense stepped up after giving up 42 points to TCU. The Buffs forced 4 turnovers, and only gave up 114 yards through the air. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders impressed yet again throwing for 393 yards, and 3 total scores. Wideout Xavier Weaver had 10 receptions and 170 yards.

After going 1-11 a season ago, Deion Sanders has double the Buffs win total in just 2 games. All of the college football eyes will be on Boulder yet again next week. As College Gameday will be there for the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs Colorado State.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.