No. 22 Colorado dominates Nebraska 36-14 in Coach Prime’s home opener

Primetime becomes showtime during first game at Folsom Field.
Primetime becomes showtime during first game at Folsom Field.(University of Colorado Atheletics)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - From the team’s drip, to their swag, to their execution; Primetime has brought showtime to Colorado. The no. 22 Buffaloes are now 2-0 after beating Nebraska 36-14.

Colorado’s defense stepped up after giving up 42 points to TCU. The Buffs forced 4 turnovers, and only gave up 114 yards through the air. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders impressed yet again throwing for 393 yards, and 3 total scores. Wideout Xavier Weaver had 10 receptions and 170 yards.

After going 1-11 a season ago, Deion Sanders has double the Buffs win total in just 2 games. All of the college football eyes will be on Boulder yet again next week. As College Gameday will be there for the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs Colorado State.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs
John and Vaughn Wingo
Colorado Springs brothers in legal battle with billion-dollar company
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Crews responded to a grass fire at the Pueblo Chemical Depot Friday afternoon.
Grass fire breaks out near Pueblo Chemical Depot Friday afternoon
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger

Latest News

Air Academy
Southern Colorado football highlights - Week three: Friday Night Endzone
Harrison vs. Pueblo County
Harrison vs. Pueblo County
Center vs. Peyton
Center vs. Peyton
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Canon City
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Canon City