Former Colorado Springs pastor arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday police say the FBI contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children unit about 30-year-old Jonathan Shaheen. Who they say is a former church pastor and music teacher in Colorado Springs.

Investigators say he was communicating with a couple in New Mexico who were allegedly exploiting children.

Police tell 11 News they executed a search warrant yesterday in the 5200 block of Stirrup Point -- a neighborhood near Austin Bluffs and Stetson Hills and found what they say was enough probable cause to make an arrest.

“In this case at this time, we don’t believe there’s any danger to anyone else or victims kind of going forward with the investigation there,” lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department Owen Scott said.

11 News reached out to timber creek church who confirmed that Shaheen worked there. In a statement, they say “Jonathan was a former creative arts pastor at Timbercreek from 2021-2022. Cspd proactively communicated to us that his arrest has nothing to do with Timbercreek church.”

Shaheen has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

“The true victim here is the children. There’s so many different platforms on social media, and different apps, and different chats and different ways. People can get into someone’s personal life and really start to compromise their safety and well-being,” Scott said.

