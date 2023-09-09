Firefighters respond to car fire on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a car fire on I-25 Saturday afternoon.
They posted about it just before 5 p.m. They said it happened on the northbound lanes, just north of Cimarron street. So far, they have not released what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
We will update this article if we get more information.
