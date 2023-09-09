Firefighters respond to car fire on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a car fire on I-25 Saturday afternoon.

They posted about it just before 5 p.m. They said it happened on the northbound lanes, just north of Cimarron street. So far, they have not released what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a vehicle fire on I25, northbound and north of Cimarron St. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the area. pic.twitter.com/XEZ05r3wbG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 9, 2023

We will update this article if we get more information.

