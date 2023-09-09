“For America as a whole, it was a shock,” Air Force Academy cadets remember those lost on 9/11 ahead of the tragedy’s anniversary

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Air Force Academy held their annual remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives.

The cadets met Friday for the ceremony. As the ceremony for the victims of 9/11 was held, Taps was played and memorial wreaths were placed at the Academy’s memorial. Col. Peter Gryzen, the vice commandant of cadets, opened the ceremony, which has been held every year since 2011, when the Academy established their 9/11 memorial.

The memorial itself was dedicated as part of the Class of 1976′s 35th reunion class giving project. It includes a piece of the fallen World Trade Center.

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Beatty, who represented the USAFA Class of 1976, was a keynote speaker, giving his account of the tragic day in 2001.

“For America as a whole, it was a shock,” he said. “And then, to see the rise of patriotic spirit that came out over the next several months and years was tremendous.”

After the ceremony, more than 308 cadets began a 19-hour memorial run. The runners were set to run from Friday night through 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, each passing a baton and firefighter to another runner, with each runner circling the terrazzo for 15 minutes each.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.