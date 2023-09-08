Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Palmer Statue.
No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs
Fire in eastern El Paso County 9/7/23
Smoke plume in eastern El Paso County
The intersection of Astrozon and Hancock following a fatal hit-and-run crash late on the night...
Driver flees after killing cyclist in southeast Colorado Springs crash
Law enforcement presence in El Paso County 9/7/23
Man in custody related to stolen vehicle investigation after large law enforcement presence in neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

A woman walks past the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston.
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall
Source: Laura M.
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Myrtle Beach coast
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority