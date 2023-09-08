WATCH LIVE: Hawaii governor to provide updates on Maui wildfire recovery and response efforts

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KKTV) - Hawaii’s governor is scheduled to give an update on recovery and response efforts on Maui one month after the wildfires that left at least 115 people dead and several others missing.

Gov. Josh Green is expected to begin his remarks at 4 p.m. Mountain time. A livestream of the conference will be available at the top of this article when it begins.

More information on how to help recovery efforts in Hawaii from our sister station Hawaii News Now can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Palmer Statue.
No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs
Fire in eastern El Paso County 9/7/23
Smoke plume in eastern El Paso County
The intersection of Astrozon and Hancock following a fatal hit-and-run crash late on the night...
Driver flees after killing cyclist in southeast Colorado Springs crash
Law enforcement presence in El Paso County 9/7/23
Man in custody related to stolen vehicle investigation after large law enforcement presence in neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

KKTV's Samantha Basirico chats with Megan Gray, a therapist at Ellie Mental Health. They...
WATCH: Ellie Mental Health discusses positive relationships and authenticity
White water rafting on the Arkansas River
Looking for adventure? In Canon City, big waves and backroads await
Jonathan Shaheen
Former church pastor in Colorado Springs charged with sexual exploitation of a child
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help with tracking down Steven Sumner.
WANTED: Man suspected of child sex crimes could be in Colorado, reportedly has strong ties to Nazarene church