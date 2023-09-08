WATCH LIVE: Hawaii governor to provide updates on Maui wildfire recovery and response efforts

HONOLULU (KKTV) - Hawaii’s governor is scheduled to give an update on recovery and response efforts on Maui one month after the wildfires that left at least 115 people dead and several others missing.

Gov. Josh Green is expected to begin his remarks at 4 p.m. Mountain time. A livestream of the conference will be available at the top of this article when it begins.

More information on how to help recovery efforts in Hawaii from our sister station Hawaii News Now can be found here.

