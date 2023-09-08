WANTED: Man suspected of child sex crimes could be in Colorado, reportedly has strong ties to Nazarene church

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help with tracking down Steven Sumner.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KKTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Colorado Violent Offender Task Force is asking for help with locating a fugitive.

Steven Sumner, 55, has ties to Colorado Springs and is wanted in Indiana for failure to appear on the following charges:

-Felony child molestation

-2 counts of possession of child pornography

-6 counts of child seduction

-3 counts of child molesting-fondling or touching with child under 14

-3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

-Sexual battery, victim compelled to submit by force or imminent threat of force

-Rape

The U.S. Marshals service adds that Sumner has a long history of being involved with the Nazarene church and has previously traveled to Montana and Colorado. Sumner also attended the Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs. He may work as a handyman and also goes by the name of “Craig.”

Anyone with information regarding SUMNER’s whereabouts is encouraged to submit a tip either via phone at 1-877-926-8332 or online at usmarshals.gov, p3tips.com/USMS.aspx, or through the USMS Tips App.

