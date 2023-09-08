Looking for adventure? In Canon City, big waves and backroads await

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Looking for an adventure?

Recently, we found one right here in our backyards!

Canon City, often a drive-thru town for those seeking fun further down Highway 50, has tons of stuff to do! Of course, the iconic Royal Gorge, but that’s only part of it. White water rafting and Jeep off-roading were on the agenda when a few of our 11 Newsers visited this summer!

“You know, if you’re going to go rafting, you want to go with a commercial outfitter. They know what they are doing , they have the right gear, they have the right education ... that’s what I would recommend,” said Will Colon, owner of Raft Masters and Colorado Jeep Tours. “I love to take people that have never experienced white water rafting, show them what we do. Just look at their expression that they get on their face as they are getting hit with the water and they are excited. I like to see that excitement that they enjoy.”

Don’t worry about bringing gear: There are complementary wet suits, splash jackets, and river shoes provided, along with a complimentary lunch.

Afterward drying off from the Arkansas River, our team hit the roads -- the backroads, that is!

“You guys went on our Royal Gorge Jeep tour. You did the half day which is 3.5-hour tour, a scenic interpretive tour, so we talk a lot about history and geology and paleontology,” Colon said.

Watch the video above for more on our recent adventure, and visit raftmasters.com and coloradojeeptours.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.