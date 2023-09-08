Former church pastor in Colorado Springs charged with sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are reporting a former church pastor and teacher in Colorado Springs is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Jonathan Shaheen, 30, was arrested on Thursday in the 5200 block of Stirrup Pt. The neighborhood is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Templeton Gap Road. The arrest came a day after police had received information from the Colorado Springs FBI office that Shaheen was communicating with a couple in New Mexico who were exploiting children. A search warrant was executed resulting in the arrest.

Details on what church the suspect was a pastor at were not posted in the police blotter that announced the arrest. KKTV 11 News requested the arrest papers for Shaheen as we hope to have more on the investigation.

Due to the nature of this case, KKTV wanted to share the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 844-CO-4-Kids. The hotline is available 24/7.

From CSPD:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency for the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force which is comprised of approximately 99 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The Colorado ICAC Task Force investigates subjects who sexually exploit and lure Colorado’s most vulnerable victims. The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, and a Special Agent with the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.

