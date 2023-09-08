Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media just after 5:20 p.m that they were responding to the sinkhole at Murray and Byron Drive, north of Airport Road.
Crews are suggesting drivers use alternate routes of travel.
This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.