Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs

Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media just after 5:20 p.m that they were responding to the sinkhole at Murray and Byron Drive, north of Airport Road.

Crews are suggesting drivers use alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Palmer Statue.
No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs
Fire in eastern El Paso County 9/7/23
Smoke plume in eastern El Paso County
The intersection of Astrozon and Hancock following a fatal hit-and-run crash late on the night...
Driver flees after killing cyclist in southeast Colorado Springs crash
Law enforcement presence in El Paso County 9/7/23
Man in custody related to stolen vehicle investigation after large law enforcement presence in neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Fall blast arrives next week!
More Warmth Saturday
A Board of Education seat for one of El Paso County’s largest school districts is “vacant,”...
Colorado Springs-area school board seat now ‘vacant’ according to district website, special board meeting Friday
Breaking News Alert.
Crews respond to fire at Pueblo Chemical Depot
Maui County reports multiple structures have burned and evacuations are in place.
Hawaii governor provides updates on Maui wildfire recovery and response efforts as number of missing drops