Firefighters responding to large sinkhole in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were on scene of a large sinkhole on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department posted to social media just after 5:20 p.m that they were responding to the sinkhole at Murray and Byron Drive, north of Airport Road.

Crews are suggesting drivers use alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew headed on scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a large sink hole North bound Murry Blvd and Byron Dr. Use alternate routes of travel. CSFD will be on scene. pic.twitter.com/aPbiorte6t — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.