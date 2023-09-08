Crews respond to fire at Pueblo Chemical Depot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews responded to a fire at the Pueblo Chemical Depot Friday afternoon.

That comes from the Pueblo Fire Department, who told 11 News they sent a brush truck to the area. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to a call of smoke in the area. They also said the Depot themselves would run the primary response to put it out.

11 News has a call out to the Chemical Depot but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing situation and we will update this article when we get more information.

