Colorado Springs’ own American Ninja Warrior: Ninjaleesa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At 15 years old a Colorado Springs native says she has already accomplished most of her goals in a sport that she was almost immediately good at. She started when she was six. Now, Jaleesa Himka is known across the world for her athletic accomplishments.

Up next for Jaleesa and her mom, Suzanne, they’re headed to Belgium to represent Team USA in OCR (obstacle course racing). Jaleesa also hopes to makes more appearances on American Ninja Warrior with an eye on joining the Olympic team if it becomes an Olympic sport in the coming years.

