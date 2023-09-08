Colorado Springs bothers in legal battle with billion-dollar company

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of brothers from Colorado Springs are in the middle of a legal fight with the massive 3M corporation.

John and Vaughn Wingo allege a series of racially motivated abuses and hostile working conditions when they were employed at a facility in South Dakota. 3M is responding as the legal battle drags on.

“It was from when I first was hired there until I left,” John Wingo told 11 News during a recent sit-down interview to review the allegations and where the case stands.

Wingo, his brother Vaughn, and four other 3M employees filed a federal civil suit against the massive manufacturing company. The case continues to work through the courts in Minnesota, where the company is headquartered.

The allegations stem from their time employed at the Aberdeen, South Dakota, 3M operations. The cases all center around John Wingo, a Black man who says he was harassed, threatened and assaulted by coworkers; repeatedly passed over for training and promotions; and later fired.

“I was working in a hostile work environment. It was really racial abuse and harassment,” Wingo claimed.

The brothers, along with their attorneys, launched a new website providing audio recordings of alleged abuse by other workers. KKTV has not been able to independently confirm the recordings, but they are being used in the civil case.

3M is responding to the allegations with a statement to our newsroom:

“The story of the allegations as depicted in the plaintiffs’ version of events, including on this website, are highly misleading. John Wingo’s allegations involved two individuals with whom he had a personal financial dispute arising outside of work. These individuals had competing allegations and accused John Wingo of harassment.”

3M also says the plaintiffs have changed their versions of events several times and in significant ways.

“Recently, four of the plaintiffs, including John Wingo, sought to change deposition testimony they provided under oath as part of this case. The court struck down many of the proposed changes, writing ‘they substantially change or contradict’ sworn testimony without sufficient justification,” 3M wrote.

The civil case was filed in 2022. The brothers are demanding an overhaul to how 3M handles racial issues. They allege retaliation when bringing the allegations to their managers. They are also seeking monetary damages.

“We are always preparing for trial, but we have been doing this since 2021,” John Wingo added.

For their part, 3M is standing by how they handle serious allegations like Wingo’s.

“Everyone at 3M is expected to abide by our global code of conduct, including respectful workplace principles that protect against discrimination and harassment. It also provides numerous avenues to report concerns, which we take seriously,” the corporation said.

The brothers are heading up this court battle from states away, making the long trip to the federal courts in Minneapolis for each hearing.

“It’s very tough. We are working with the attorneys, we’re flying from Colorado Springs to Minnesota. It’s a lot of work and a lot of traveling. We’re trying to stay persistent,” Wingo said.

The brothers are finding support from family and friends here in El Paso County as the case drags on.

“We have the evidence. I understand how many would think it would be a mismatch between $1 billion corporation, but the evidence that we have, that we have obtained, we feel strong and powerful and headed towards justice through the court system,” Wingo said.

3M said they remain committed to providing safe and respectful workplaces for all of their employees and are promising to provide a “more complete and accurate accounting of the facts as we continue to defend ourselves in the litigation.”

The next court hearing is scheduled for later this year.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.