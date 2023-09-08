Colorado Springs author taking a stand against fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs author, Sally Huss, has an impressive career under her belt.

In the 1980′s and 90′s, she had 26 art galleries filled with her original art. She had a short stint working on a TV show in California and has spent the last 2 decades writing and illustrating children’s books.

Her most recent project, however, you won’t find under her real name.

“I used the name M.K Wilson because I didn’t want to confuse people with my other books I’ve done,” Huss explained to 11 News.

Her latest book takes a different direction than her others. Protect Yourself: A Message for Every Young Person is a short book profiling 11 different young people, all who died from fentanyl overdoses.

“I saw someone on TV talking about losing her son to fentanyl and it occurred to me what’s missing? What do kids need to know?” said Huss. “One Night I was kind of dreaming. What could I do as far as a book for young people? The idea came to me to just say those things, very short, because their attention span is not great, and then have profiles of young people who have lost their lives to fentanyl , and have the picture of the young people, how they got in contact with fentanyl, what their dreams are, what they had accomplished, and then how it affected the family.”

However, Huss took a step back from the keyboard for this book and asked parents to write the stories of their child’s life.

“There is an emotional element to it when a mother says, ‘he was the most important person in my life.’ I mean, it just breaks your heart. That kind of thing and I can’t come up with that. They can do it so, I felt it was important to have their voice,” explained Huss. “It took me a little while to put it together and it’s been very effective. The people I’ve come in contact with who had the book, or I’ve given the book to, they seem very pleased to have a tool to talk to the kids here they read it, and then they give it to their kids to read it. I feel once a young person, read those books, read those stories, they’re going to identify with that situation, and how these young people got in contact with fentanyl.”

Huss tells 11 News she hopes parents use the book as a tool to educate their kids on the dangers of the deadly drug and explain there isn’t a second chance at life once you’re gone.

Protect Yourself is on store shelves at Poor Richards in Colorado Springs and available on Amazon.

