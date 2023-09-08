Colorado Springs-area school board seat now ‘vacant’ according to district website, special board meeting Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Board of Education seat for one of El Paso County’s largest school districts is “vacant,” according to the district’s website.

On Friday, it was announced there would be a special D49 board meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the vacant seat. A livestream of the meeting will be available at the top of this article when it begins.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Director District 1 seat for D-49, previously the Director District 4 seat, was vacant. The seat was held by Ivy Liu. KKTV 11 News ran a story centered on Liu in November of 2022 after she posted a quote from Adolph Hitler to social media.

KKTV 11 News already had an interview scheduled for Liu on Thursday afternoon as she is planning to run for the District 5 seat in the upcoming election. D-49 recently went through redistricting, impacting the area in which Liu previously lived. Liu was elected to a two-year term in November of 2021 for District 4. When redistricting happened, Liu’s residence was then located in District 1, making her ineligible to seek re-election in the district she had lived in at the time. Liu informed 11 News she believes the redistricting was “political” and is planning to run for District 5 in the upcoming election, however, the election official for D-49 said that as of Wednesday night, Liu didn’t have enough valid signatures to get on the upcoming ballot. Liu showed 11 News a list of signatures and she believes she does have enough valid signatures.

According to a resolution to declare a vacancy from the D-49 school board, Liu informed the board she had changed her voter registration to be a political candidate outside the director district she was elected to represent. Liu did explain to 11 News Thursday afternoon that she moved from a residence in District 1 to District 5 recently but still owns a home in District 1 that she rents.

As of Wednesday night, the only qualified candidate for the ballot according to the D-49 election official was Mike Heil.

Friday marks 60 days prior to the election when school districts certify their ballot content for the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

“Whereas Ivy Liu has informed the board, has changed her voter registration, has submitted a candidate affidavit, and has established her personal residence on the state TRACER website for political candidates at an address that is outside the director district she was elected to represent (DD4 in 2021), she has become a non-resident pursuant to Colorado Revised Statute 22-31- 129(1)(d),” part of the resolution to declare a vacancy reads.

