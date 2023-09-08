Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 8 , 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Friday.

FRIDAY: A weak cool front will push west against the hills today leading to another increase in smoke from the Canadian fires, along I-25 to the Kansas state line. Temps will be a bit cooler, in the 80s and 90s for most.

WEEKEND: Saturday is looking fantastic with 80s and 90s. Sunday will be a transition day, with a cold front moving in through the late morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible, especially in the Pikes Peak Region. Temps top out in the 70s and 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of early next week is looking very cool, thinking 60s to low 70s for most. It will be cloudy, gloomy, and rainy at times. It looks to be our first big taste of fall so far! Rainfall totals from Sunday through Tuesday look pretty decent for some of us, which is exactly what we need. The heaviest of whatever occurs, will likely favor areas along the I-25 corridor, and south of HWY 50 on the Southeast Plains.

