Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 8 , 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

DOWNLOAD THE 11 BREAKING WEATHER APP:

Android users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

iPhone/Apple users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

FRIDAY: A weak cool front will push west against the hills today leading to another increase in smoke from the Canadian fires, along I-25 to the Kansas state line. Temps will be a bit cooler, in the 80s and 90s for most.

WEEKEND: Saturday is looking fantastic with 80s and 90s. Sunday will be a transition day, with a cold front moving in through the late morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible, especially in the Pikes Peak Region. Temps top out in the 70s and 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Most of early next week is looking very cool, thinking 60s to low 70s for most. It will be cloudy, gloomy, and rainy at times. It looks to be our first big taste of fall so far! Rainfall totals from Sunday through Tuesday look pretty decent for some of us, which is exactly what we need. The heaviest of whatever occurs, will likely favor areas along the I-25 corridor, and south of HWY 50 on the Southeast Plains.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Palmer Statue.
No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs
Fire in eastern El Paso County 9/7/23
Smoke plume in eastern El Paso County
The intersection of Astrozon and Hancock following a fatal hit-and-run crash late on the night...
Driver flees after killing cyclist in southeast Colorado Springs crash
Law enforcement presence in El Paso County 9/7/23
Man in custody related to stolen vehicle investigation after large law enforcement presence in neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Protect Yourself , A Message for Every Young Person released by Colorado Springs author
Colorado Springs author taking a stand against fentanyl
KKTV 11 News this Morning
Colorado Springs author creates tool for parents educating kids on fentanyl
9.8.23
Warm & Dry Friday
9.8.23
Warm day, changes Sunday!