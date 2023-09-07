WARNING GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release body camera footage from a deadly officer involved shooting from August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they were asked to help the US Marshal Service and Department of Corrections take Benjamin Annaboli into custody.

Police say he was a violent felon with multiple arrest warrants and was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel close to the Colorado Springs Airport.

In this body camera and drone video released by police Wednesday. You can see a man who police say is Annaboli running from officers as they yell at him to stop and a canine is biting into the man’s leg.

“Annaboli refused these commands and pointed a handgun toward another uniformed CSPD officer and refused two loud commands to drop his gun,” deputy chief of the investigative and special operations bureau for CSPD Mary Rosenoff said.

That is when you see an officer point his gun at Annaboli and you hear two officers fire multiple shots. Officers then surround Annaboli and begin giving him emergency medical care.

In the video, you can hear an officer giving commands to others on the scene as the care is provided. Police say Annaoli was transferred to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Investigators say they found two handguns on the scene.

“The first handgun was dropped on the ground by Annaoli the second handgun was in his hand when officers took him into custody,” Rosenoff said.

This investigation into the officer who fired his gun is on going. The DA’s office will determine if the use of force is justified.

