WARNING GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release body camera footage from a deadly officer involved shooting from August

Colorado Springs Police say they were asked to help the US Marshal Service and Department of Corrections take Benjamin Annaboli into custody.
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they were asked to help the US Marshal Service and Department of Corrections take Benjamin Annaboli into custody.

Police say he was a violent felon with multiple arrest warrants and was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel close to the Colorado Springs Airport.

In this body camera and drone video released by police Wednesday. You can see a man who police say is Annaboli running from officers as they yell at him to stop and a canine is biting into the man’s leg.

“Annaboli refused these commands and pointed a handgun toward another uniformed CSPD officer and refused two loud commands to drop his gun,” deputy chief of the investigative and special operations bureau for CSPD Mary Rosenoff said.

That is when you see an officer point his gun at Annaboli and you hear two officers fire multiple shots. Officers then surround Annaboli and begin giving him emergency medical care.

In the video, you can hear an officer giving commands to others on the scene as the care is provided. Police say Annaoli was transferred to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Investigators say they found two handguns on the scene.

“The first handgun was dropped on the ground by Annaoli the second handgun was in his hand when officers took him into custody,” Rosenoff said.

This investigation into the officer who fired his gun is on going. The DA’s office will determine if the use of force is justified.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Platte and Powers on Sept. 6, 2023
1 dead in 3-car crash at Powers and Platte in Colorado Springs
CSPD officer-involved shooting Aug. 17, 2023.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release video detailing deadly shooting from Aug. 17, 2023
Law firm Alverson and O’Brien tells 11 News she is representing an employee after he was...
Colorado Springs King Soopers employee allegedly exposed to asbestos
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Shot from the movie "Sirona" set to premier in Colorado Springs.
Locally produced movie premiers in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police say they were asked to help the US Marshal Service and Department of...
Colorado Springs police release body camera footage from August officer involved shooting
William Palmer Statue.
No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs
Missing child Romeo Lopez.
Boy who was reported missing from the Security-Widefield area located
ARCHIVO - El expresidente Donald Trump habla en un acto de campaña en la legislatura de...
Lawsuit filed to remove former President Donald Trump from election ballot in Colorado