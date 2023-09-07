Teens killed in crashes in Colorado way up in 2023 over last year

DENVER (KKTV) - Teen deaths on the road have increased dramatically in Colorado in 2023, a disturbing trend that state officials are hoping to curtail.

“This year in Colorado, 55 teen drivers have died on the road, up 77 percent from this time last year. Also concerning is the number of fatal crashes that involve teen drivers. So far this year 67 roadway fatalities have involved a teen driver, up 56 percent from this time last year,” CDOT said Thursday.

Data reported as of Aug. 30, 2023. (CDOT)

Thanks in large part to Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing laws, CDOT says the number of fatal crashes involving teens had plummeted over the last two decades.

“Since the passage of GDL laws, overall fatal crashes declined significantly for young drivers ages 16-17. Over the past 20 years, GDL laws have contributed to a near 50 percent reduction in traffic fatalities involving young drivers,” CDOT said.

It’s unclear what’s contributing to the increase in deaths this year as compared to last. CDOT is stressing the following safety tips to keep young drivers safe:

1. Passengers restrictions

Teens with a new license must follow specific passenger restrictions during their first year on the road:

No passengers under 21 for the first six months unless a parent or other licensed adult driver over 21 is in the vehicle

For the following six months, only one passenger under 21

Exceptions are allowed for medical emergencies

2. Always buckle up

Both teen drivers and passengers are legally required to wear seat belts at all times. This simple act can greatly reduce the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Unfortunately, seat belt use is lowest among teen drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the majority of teenagers involved in fatal crashes are unbuckled — in 2019, 45% of teen drivers who died were unbuckled. Even more troubling, when a teen driver involved in a fatal crash was unbuckled, nine out of 10 of the passengers who died were also not wearing their seat belts.

3. Stay focused: No cell phone use or texting while driving

Teens under 18 are prohibited from using a cell phone while driving and risk losing their license and getting fined for doing so.

4. Stick to curfew times

During the first year of driving, teens must adhere to a curfew — refraining from driving between midnight and 5 a.m., unless accompanied by an instructor, parent or legal guardian. Exceptions include driving to/from school or work, medical emergencies and emancipated minors. Curfew laws may vary by location, so it’s important to confirm with local authorities.

5. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

New teen drivers should always steer clear of alcohol and drugs when behind the wheel. The maximum Blood Alcohol Concentration allowed is just 0.02%. A person under 21 who drives impaired in Colorado faces either an Underage Drinking and Driving (UDD) charge, a Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) charge or a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge. In 2022, 1 out of every 3 traffic deaths on Colorado roads involved an impaired driver.

