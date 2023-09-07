Semi carrying truckload of peaches flips on I-70 outside Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Clean up continues on I-70 Thursday morning after a semi hauling peaches rolled just west of Golden.

The crash has shut down two lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate just in time for the height of the morning commute.

Clean up continues on I-70 east for this rolled semi truck carrying a truckload of peaches. Traffic slows just east of the Lookout Mountain exit 256, with the 2 right lanes closed. Be alert and careful in the area. https://t.co/tTLq86Ju64 pic.twitter.com/N80Kxjfpoi — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 7, 2023

The driver was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

