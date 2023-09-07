Semi carrying truckload of peaches flips on I-70 outside Golden
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Clean up continues on I-70 Thursday morning after a semi hauling peaches rolled just west of Golden.
The crash has shut down two lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate just in time for the height of the morning commute.
The driver was uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
