No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs

William Palmer Statue.
William Palmer Statue.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No left turn signs were posted along Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs on Wednesday at North Nevada Avenue.

The intersection is well-known because of a large statue of General William Palmer at the center of it.

“They are permanent and they were installed as data showed the intersection was more dangerous than you would expect,” a city spokesperson wrote to 11 News Wednesday night.

KKTV 11 News plans on speaking with the city more on this topic on Thursday and we plan to provide updates on the decision.

The Palmer statue was funded by private citizens in 1929. It was created by Nathan Dumont Potter of Enfield, Mass., and forged by the Gorham Company foundry of Providence, R.I., according to officials with the City of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Platte and Powers on Sept. 6, 2023
1 dead in 3-car crash at Powers and Platte in Colorado Springs
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Law firm Alverson and O’Brien tells 11 News she is representing an employee after he was...
Colorado Springs King Soopers employee allegedly exposed to asbestos
CSPD officer-involved shooting Aug. 17, 2023.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release video detailing deadly shooting from Aug. 17, 2023
Shot from the movie "Sirona" set to premier in Colorado Springs.
Locally produced movie premiers in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Missing child Romeo Lopez.
Boy who was reported missing from the Security-Widefield area located
ARCHIVO - El expresidente Donald Trump habla en un acto de campaña en la legislatura de...
Lawsuit filed to remove former President Donald Trump from election ballot in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
WATCH: Man found guilty of murder in 2020 death of Colorado Springs mom
Big changes next week
Hot Thursday Ahead