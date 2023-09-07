No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No left turn signs were posted along Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs on Wednesday at North Nevada Avenue.

The intersection is well-known because of a large statue of General William Palmer at the center of it.

“They are permanent and they were installed as data showed the intersection was more dangerous than you would expect,” a city spokesperson wrote to 11 News Wednesday night.

KKTV 11 News plans on speaking with the city more on this topic on Thursday and we plan to provide updates on the decision.

The Palmer statue was funded by private citizens in 1929. It was created by Nathan Dumont Potter of Enfield, Mass., and forged by the Gorham Company foundry of Providence, R.I., according to officials with the City of Colorado Springs.

