MISSING: 79-year-old fails to return home from 90-minute hike near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in southwestern Colorado are trying to find an elderly man who went missing while hiking over the weekend.

According to sister station KKCO, Jim Shadid left his home Sunday morning on what was supposed to be a 90-minute elk scouting excursion between Little Elk Creek Trail and Elbert Creek Road in La Plata County. He never returned home.

Citing the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, local paper The Durango Herald reports Shadid radioed his wife 20 minutes before the hike was supposed to end. That was last known communication with him.

Shadid is 79 years old and is described as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan safari-style hat and may have been in khaki pants. He was not carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call La Plata County Search and Rescue right away at 970-385-2900.

