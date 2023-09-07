Lawsuit filed to remove former President Donald Trump from election ballot in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from a Washington based advocacy group who filed a lawsuit, hoping to prevent former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Colorado ballot.

The group tells 11 News they believe the former President incited the events on January 6th, which they say is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. It’s important to note that the former President has been indicted on four charges tied to the events on January 6th and the 2020 election, but has not convicted of anything. Despite that, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is being sued. An Attorney for the group, CREW, tells 11 News they want a decision on if former President Trump will be on the ballot, before Colorado’s primary election in March.

The Attorney for CREW tells 11 News the suit is filed on behalf on six Republicans and unaffiliated Colorado voters. The group claims Griswold must immediately disqualify former President Trump from the Colorado ballot. CREW tells 11 News the group points to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification Clause.

“If the election gives every voter a voice, that impacts Colorado voters,” said Eric Olson, Partner, Olson, Grimsley, Kawanabe, Hinchcliff & Murray LLC. “It makes sure that the people that are on the ballot are qualified to hold office and that no one’s vote doesn’t count because they voted for someone who’s in eligible.”

11 News spoke with a University of Colorado Boulder Professor who explains what this lawsuit could mean for Colorado voters.

“Removing former President Trump from the ballot will disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters in Colorado who prefer for him to be their candidate,” said Doug Spencer, Professor of Law, University of Colorado Boulder. “The stakes are very high. The Secretary, of course does not want to disenfranchise voters. Her entire job is to enfranchise voters and get people to turn out.”

11 News received a statement directly from former President Trump’s campaign team. It reads,

“Joe Biden, Democrats, and Never Trumpers are scared to death because they see polls showing President Trump winning in the general election. The people who are pursuing this absurd conspiracy theory and political attack on President Trump are stretching the law beyond recognition much like the political prosecutors in New York, Georgia, and DC. There is no legal basis for this effort except in the minds of those who are pushing it.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is the state’s Chief Election Official, says,

“Today a lawsuit was filed to determine whether former President Donald J. Trump is disqualified from the Colorado ballot for inciting the January 6th insurrection and attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. The United States Constitution bars anyone who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution from holding office if they have ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ or ‘given aid or comfort to the enemies’ of the Constitution. I look forward to the Colorado Court’s substantive resolution of the issues, and am hopeful that this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office.”

The former President pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges allegedly tied to January 6th, last month. For now, a judge has set March 4th as a trial date, one day before Colorado’s primary on March 5th.

