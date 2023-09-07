Law enforcement presence south of Colorado Springs Thursday as authorities search for someone tied to stolen vehicle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a law enforcement presence in a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs on Thursday as authorities searched for someone tied to a stolen vehicle.
KKTV 11 News first learned about the activity when a viewer reached out at about 3:15 p.m. explaining there were law enforcement officers in the area of Hampton and B Street to the west of I-25 and S. Academy Boulevard.
As of 3:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office was still at the scene, but there was no shelter-in-place alert active. The sheriff’s office could only state they were searching for someone associated with a stolen vehicle.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
