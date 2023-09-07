First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors first wage-and-benefit offer to the United Auto Workers on Thursday falls far short of the union’s initial demands.

The offer comes just a week before the UAW’s national contracts with GM, Stellantis and Ford expire, and even though both sides are far apart, it’s a sign of movement on economic issues.

But the union is threatening to strike against any automaker that hasn’t reached a tentative agreement by the time contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. A strike against one or more automakers is a real possibility.

GM said in a letter to workers that it’s offering a 10% wage increase during a new four-year contract, plus two more 3% one-time payments. It’s also offering a $6,000 inflation payment, $5,000 more in lump sums to protect against inflation during the contract, and a $5,000 contract ratification bonus. The company wouldn’t say when the pay raises or most of the lump sums would be effective.

The wage offer is slightly better than one from Ford that was rejected by the union last week. Its reliance on lump-sum payments rather than annual pay raises is contrary to what UAW President Shawn Fain has been seeking.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from the union.

The union, citing large company profits over the last decade and CEO pay raises, is seeking 46% across-the-board pay raises over four years, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, union representation of workers at new battery plants, restoration of traditional pensions and elimination of wage tiers. Top-scale UAW assembly plant workers make about $32 an hour, plus annual profit sharing checks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Sept. 6, 2023.
1 dead in 4-car crash at Powers and Platte in Colorado Springs
CSPD officer-involved shooting Aug. 17, 2023.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release video detailing deadly shooting from Aug. 17, 2023
William Palmer Statue.
No more left turns from Platte at General Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs
29-year-old Jonathan Duque, from Denver, was identified as the victim in what CSPD is...
Man found dead following weekend shooting in Colorado Springs identified
Samantha Morgan Remillard is on the left side of this picture. Her suspected killer, Billy...
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 death of Colorado Springs mom

Latest News

Smoke plume as seen from our camera on top of Cheyenne Mountain.
Smoke plume in eastern El Paso County
A string of warm weather has defined the start of December
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. , 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast
A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24,...
Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Jury weighs case of Trump White House adviser Navarro’s failure to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee