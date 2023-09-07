Driver flees after killing cyclist in southeast Colorado Springs crash

The intersection of Astrozon and Hancock following a fatal hit-and-run crash late on the night...
The intersection of Astrozon and Hancock following a fatal hit-and-run crash late on the night of Sept. 6, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are searching for the driver who hit a cyclist late Wednesday night -- and left them behind to die.

Investigators say the victim was riding their bike in the wrong direction on Astrozon Boulevard. They were hit by an oncoming vehicle near the intersection with Hancock Expressway. The driver fled immediately afterward.

The cyclist was already dead when officers got to the scene just after 10:45 p.m.

At the time of this writing, police do not have a suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

