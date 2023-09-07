Driver flees after killing cyclist in southeast Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are searching for the driver who hit a cyclist late Wednesday night -- and left them behind to die.

Investigators say the victim was riding their bike in the wrong direction on Astrozon Boulevard. They were hit by an oncoming vehicle near the intersection with Hancock Expressway. The driver fled immediately afterward.

The cyclist was already dead when officers got to the scene just after 10:45 p.m.

At the time of this writing, police do not have a suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

