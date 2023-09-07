CU runningback inks NIL partnership with Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Alton McCaskill
Alton McCaskill(Photo courtesy Freddy's)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KKTV) - A CU Buff is partnering with a fast food chain as part of the NIL policy.

NIL stands for Name, Image and Likeness and it was approved by the NCAA allowing student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL as of July 1, 2021. CU runningback Alton McCaskill is one of ten athletes partnering with Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

“What makes Freddy’s so great is that it’s a chill, homey, old-school vibe,” McCaskill. “The burgers taste fresh and real, and the custard is always good with really great flavors.”

McCaskill’s order includes a Jalapeno Pepper Jack Double Steakburger with Fries and a Turtle Concrete!

The list of 10 athletes partnering with Freddy’s:

-Will Howard, Kansas State University, Quarterback

-Shane Porter, Kansas State University, Wide Receiver

-Kenny Logan, University of Kansas, Safety

-Ladd McConkey, University of Georgia, Wide Receiver

-Jordan Brown, University of Georgia, Goalkeeper

-Emma Halter, University of Texas, Libero

-Bella Bergmark, University of Texas, Middle Blocker

-Blake Shapen, Baylor University, Quarterback

-Alton McCaskill, University of Colorado, Running Back

-Jahdae Barron, University of Texas, Defensive Back

