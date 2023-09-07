Colorado Springs-area school board seat now ‘vacant’ according to district website

Logo for an El Paso County School District.
Logo for an El Paso County School District.(D-49)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Board of Education seat for one of El Paso County’s largest school districts is “vacant,” according to the district’s website.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Director District 1 seat for D-49, previously the Director District 4 seat, was vacant. The seat was held by Ivy Liu. KKTV 11 News ran a story centered on Liu in November of 2022 after she posted a quote from Adolph Hitler to social media.

KKTV 11 News already had an interview scheduled for Liu on Thursday afternoon as she is planning to run for the District 5 seat in the upcoming election. D-49 recently went through redistricting, impacting the area in which Liu previously lived. Liu was elected to a two-year term in November of 2021 for District 4. When redistricting happened, Liu’s residence was then located in District 1, making her ineligible to seek re-election in the district she had lived in at the time. Liu informed 11 News she believes the redistricting was “political” and is planning to run for District 5 in the upcoming election, however, the election official for D-49 said that as of Wednesday night, Liu didn’t have enough valid signatures to get on the upcoming ballot. Liu showed 11 News a list of signatures and she believes she does have enough valid signatures.

It still isn’t clear why the District 1 seat was listed as vacant, but KKTV 11 News is working to learn more. Liu did explain to 11 News Thursday afternoon that she moved from a residence in District 1 to District 5 recently but still owns a home in District 1 that she rents.

Watch KKTV 11 News Thursday night for updates on this story.

As of Wednesday night, the only qualified candidate for the ballot according to the D-49 election official was Mike Heil.

Friday marks 60 days prior to the election when school districts certify their ballot content for the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

