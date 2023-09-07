Colorado Springs Airport to begin major renovation project

The project will cost roughly $34 million and is expected to take about three years.
The project will cost roughly $34 million and is expected to take about three years.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Airport’s terminal is undergoing a major facelift!

“The concourse was built in 1994, so there has not been any significant renovations or upgrades remodeling since that time,” said Director of Aviation Greg Phillips.

Until now, that is! Renovations will begin Sunday aimed at bringing the terminal into the 21st century.

“As we usher in this modernization project with ElevateCOS, our goal is to mirror the modernity of our 2019 pre-security side upgrade,” Phillips said. “This transformation is not a solitary construction project but a collaborative journey with our partners on this project and the entire community to reimagine travel spaces and create an exceptional COS experience.”

Among the planned improvements: new hold rooms near gates two and four, updates to the Premier Lounge and improved restrooms.

The entire project is expected to take three years but will be done in stages so as to minimize disruption for travelers.

“We do have to shut down individual sections as we work on them, so will do a phase a section at a time and work our way kind of around the concourse to do that,” Phillips told 11 News.

The total cost of the improvements is expected to be about $34 million, funded through various sources such as the FAA Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Improvement Grant and Airport Terminal Program. It will not come out of taxpayers’ pockets.

