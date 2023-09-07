Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. , 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

THURSDAY - WEEKEND: We stay dry with warm temperatures again on Thursday. We’ll see a bit of wildfire smoke from Canadian fires. Conditions should improve by the evening. Highs continue to reach the 80s and 90s. The afternoons will be a bit on the breezy side, so fire danger will remain. After Saturday, cooler temperatures and better rain chances set in for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A pattern change is on the table, which could lead to not only cooler temperatures, but much better rain chances. We are still a few days away, but we like what we are seeing. Highs drop to the 60s and 70s. We’ll continue to update you on the potential... fingers crossed (if you like rain)!

