1 dead in 4-car crash at Powers and Platte in Colorado Springs

Deadly crash near Platte and Powers under investigation.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a driver caused a four-car collision at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday morning.

Police say three of the vehicles were waiting at a red light on Platte just ahead of the Powers exit when an oncoming car failed to slow for the traffic and slammed into them. Bystanders immediately began attempting CPR on that driver but were unable to resuscitate him. He didn’t have a pulse when medical got on scene and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

No one else involved in the crash was hurt, a lieutenant said.

“The other individuals have no complaints of injuries at all. Thankfully, no one else was injured,” said Lt. Jason Reeser.

Investigators with CSPD’s Major Crash Team are trying to determine whether speeding, drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash. Based on early information from the scene, the deceased driver may not have been wearing a seat belt.

“The initial information we do have is that seat belts were not used,” Reeser said. “... Try to ensure when you’re out there driving a vehicle, take that extra time, make sure you’re buckling up. You could be stopped at a light, etc; you don’t know where you’re going to be when an accident occurs.”

At this time, the driver has only been identified as a man in his 50s.

