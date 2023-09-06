WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release video detailing deadly shooting from Aug. 17, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - WARNING: The video at the top of this article contains graphic images of a suspect who was shot and killed. The video was edited by the Colorado Springs Police Department and released to the public as part of a process that went into effect Feb. 1, 2023.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Aug. 17 in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive. The area is off of Fountain Boulevard just west of Powers. Colorado Springs police said the U.S. Marshals Service and Colorado State Parole located a wanted suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area and requested Tactical Enforcement Units from CSPD to take him into custody. When police tried to make contact, they said the suspect attempted to drive away in the vehicle they located him in and when that was unsuccessful, they said he attempted to run towards the front of a business. Police add the suspect was a “violent felon.” The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Annaboli.

“The suspect initially attempted to escape in the vehicle, and when that was unsuccessful, he attempted to flee on foot towards the front doors of the hotel,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 18 reads. “A CSPD K9 was deployed and contacted the fugitive outside the hotel. During the contact, the fugitive produced a handgun, and at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect. CSPD officers took the fugitive into custody and immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical services arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was treated, but later succumbed to his injuries.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the shooting.

The video includes a view from a CSPD unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, of the shooting.

