Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

By Seth Wells, WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State Police said a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after allegedly lighting multiple State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

