Pueblo police recover 13 firearms during Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Fair has come and gone, and 2023 proved to be another banner year full of fun, food, festivities -- and firearms.

The Pueblo Police Department says detectives working a special enforcement assignment around the fairgrounds between Aug. 25-Sept. 3 recovered 13 guns, including two fully automatic weapons. All of the suspects caught with the weapons were arrested, with some booked in the county jail on new charges and others potentially facing federal charges:

