Pueblo police recover 13 firearms during Colorado State Fair

One of the firearms the Pueblo Police Department says its detectives took off the streets around the fairgrounds.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State Fair has come and gone, and 2023 proved to be another banner year full of fun, food, festivities -- and firearms.

The Pueblo Police Department says detectives working a special enforcement assignment around the fairgrounds between Aug. 25-Sept. 3 recovered 13 guns, including two fully automatic weapons. All of the suspects caught with the weapons were arrested, with some booked in the county jail on new charges and others potentially facing federal charges:

