No arrests made one year after mother of five was killed

The victim’s father is pleading for answers
By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A father is pleading for information that could further the investigation into his daughter’s death one year later.

Whitney Chavez, a mother of five, was shot and killed in August of 2022 in a neighborhood east of downtown Pueblo. Police released a possible suspect vehicle description, saying the shots may have been fired by someone tied to a red or maroon Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator. Still, more than a year later, the victim’s father says the investigation has remained stagnant, as far as he can tell, from his communication with detectives.

“They haven’t arrested anybody, and I don’t know why,” said Steve Chavez.

11 News asked Pueblo Police where their investigation stands. They say, they plan to give an update Wednesday.

Steve Chavez says he has not been told whether his daughter was shot because she was targeted, or because she was hit by a stray bullet.

“I don’t feel like the person or persons who are involved in this should be feeling like they got away with something,” Chavez said.

Whitney’s death has left her father in a single-parent role to her five children, his grandchildren.

“I hate to say it, but as you get older, it gets tougher,” Chavez said. “I do the best I can. I love them to death. I’ll do anything for them because I know that’s what my daughter would want me to do. I can almost hear her telling me, ‘hey dad, take care of my kids.’”

If you know anything about Whitney Chavez’s death, which happened in the 900 block of E. 7th Street, you can call Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.

