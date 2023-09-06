MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen Sept. 4 south of Colorado Springs in the Security-Widefield area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping for help with locating a missing child.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 12-year-old Romeo Lopez on social media explaining he was last seen Sept. 4 at about 9 p.m. in the Security-Widefield area.

“If seen or if you know where he is, do not approach! Instead contact local your law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

If you see him, you’re asked to call local law enforcement.

