Man found guilty of murder in 2020 death of Colorado Springs mom

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday in the 2020 death of Samantha Morgan Remillard.

Remillard was shot in a parking lot near Austin Bluffs and Barnes back in May of 2020.

A suspect, Billy Torrez Jr., was identified in May 2021. Torrez was arrested in relation to Remillard’s death in August 2021, more than a year after the shooting.

11 News has a reporter in the courtroom, this article will be updated as we learn more.

