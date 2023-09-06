Man found guilty of murder in 2020 death of Colorado Springs mom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday in the 2020 death of Samantha Morgan Remillard.

Remillard was shot in a parking lot near Austin Bluffs and Barnes back in May of 2020.

A suspect, Billy Torrez Jr., was identified in May 2021. Torrez was arrested in relation to Remillard’s death in August 2021, more than a year after the shooting.

11 News has a reporter in the courtroom, this article will be updated as we learn more.

