Man found dead following weekend shooting in Colorado Springs identified

By Lauren Watson
Sep. 6, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim of a Colorado Springs homicide that happened early Saturday morning has been identified.

Jonathan Duque, 29, from Denver was identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department Wednesday as the man officers located dead when they arrived on scene. This happened near the intersection of Gunnison Street and N. Circle Drive just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, Duque’s cause and manner of death are still being determined by the coroner, but it is being investigated as the 21st homicide in Colorado Springs so far in 2023.

As of this article’s last update, no arrests had been made, and no suspects had been publicly identified by police.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Colorado Springs Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

