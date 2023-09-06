Lawsuit filed for Colorado Springs King Soopers after employee allegedly exposed to asbestos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from an attorney, who says a lawsuit is being filed against a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. This is at the King Soopers on South Academy and Hancock in the southeast section of Colorado Springs.

Attorney Erika Alverson with Alverson and O’Brien tells 11 News she is representing an employee after he was exposed to asbestos while working there back in June. Alverson tells 11 News he has really bad health problems in connection to the exposure to the asbestos.

Alverson tells 11 News her client is struggling financially after not being able to work for a month and has really bad health problems.

The King Soopers closed back in late June after low levels of asbestos was found during their remodel. Alverson tells 11 News her client was exposed during that time, between June 10th and June 19th, 2023. Alverson tells 11 News her client was out of work between mid-July to mid-August. Now, the client is only working four days a week because of bad health problems, including bloody noses multiple times a week, migraines and sinuses.

Alverson tells 11 News her client needs to be paid for lost wages and paid health benefits, which she says he is currently receiving.

“Medically, he’s suffering pretty significantly as he lost over a month of pay,” said Alverson. “The company isn’t paying him a dime. He is now only able to work four hours a day and they are still not paying his wage loss.”

Alverson tells 11 News King Soopers has four months to provide lost wages and paid health benefits. If they don’t the law firm says they will take this to trial.

“We are not seeking punitive damages,” said Alverson. “This isn’t that kind of situation. We want my client paid for his wage loss and give him medical treatment. He’s owed that under Colorado law.”

11 News has reached out to King Soopers for a statement and have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.