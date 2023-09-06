Inmate dies while in custody at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An autopsy is underway to determine how a 42-year-old inmate died after he was found unconscious in his cell earlier this week.

Despite life-saving efforts by El Paso County jail medical staff, and then later AMR and Colorado Springs firefighters, Jamin Robertson was unable to be revived and died at the jail Monday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Robertson had previously been hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue late last month and was being housed in the jail’s medical unit after being discharged from the hospital on Sept. 2. He was in the medical unit at the time of his death.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.

