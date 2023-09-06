Crooks posing as Colorado Springs police or utility workers in new phone scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are warning of pair of phone scams currently circulating in the community -- and they’re easy to fall for.

In one of the scams, the crook will pose as someone with the Colorado Springs Police Department. They’ll call up their unsuspecting victim and tell them that they have a warrant out for their arrest. The only way to clear it: pay CSPD.

The other scam involves the criminal pretending to be with Colorado Springs Utilities. The victim will informed they haven’t paid their utility bill in three months and that they need to pay immediately or else risk their electricity being cut off.

In both cases, the calls will appear to be coming from CSPD or Springs Utilities. And in both scams, the crook will ask for the payment to made in a non-traditional manner, such as gift cards or bitcoin.

“CSPD wants to let the community know that CSPD ... will never ask someone to pay for a warrant. If a caller asks for payment for a warrant, this should be an immediate sign that it is a scam,” CSPD said in a news release Wednesday.

Likewise, Springs Utilities has said in the past that it will never call customers to request a payment.

Here’s what you can do you if you think you may have received one of these bogus calls/

“If a community member is unsure if someone calling them is from the police department, they can hang up and call 719-444-7595 and select option 8 to speak to a representative who can determine if the caller works for CSPD or not,” police said. “If you have been a victim of these scams, you can also call the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000 to make a report.”

