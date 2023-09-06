1 dead in 3-car crash at Powers and Platte in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after three cars collided at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at Powers and Platte just after 10:40 a.m. A sergeant tells 11 News one person did not have a pulse when medical got on scene; that person was pronounced dead a short time later.

An unknown number of people were injured in the crash; police did not immediately have information on how severe the injuries were.

CSPD and CSFD on scene of a traffic accident at E Platte Ave and N Powers BL. The wesbound lanes are blocked at this time. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 6, 2023

