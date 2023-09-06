1 dead in 3-car crash at Powers and Platte in Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after three cars collided at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at Powers and Platte just after 10:40 a.m. A sergeant tells 11 News one person did not have a pulse when medical got on scene; that person was pronounced dead a short time later.
An unknown number of people were injured in the crash; police did not immediately have information on how severe the injuries were.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more. Keep refreshing this page.
