1 dead in 3-car crash at Powers and Platte in Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after three cars collided at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at Powers and Platte just after 10:40 a.m. A sergeant tells 11 News one person did not have a pulse when medical got on scene; that person was pronounced dead a short time later.

An unknown number of people were injured in the crash; police did not immediately have information on how severe the injuries were.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more. Keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Law firm Alverson and O’Brien tells 11 News she is representing an employee after he was...
Colorado Springs King Soopers employee allegedly exposed to asbestos
UCHealth flu shots
Colorado doctors predict earlier flu season, recommend getting vaccine as soon as possible
Shot from the movie "Sirona" set to premier in Colorado Springs.
Locally produced movie premiers in Colorado Springs
Joel Martin
Suspect in Broadmoor Bluffs shots-fired case makes court appearance

Latest News

Missing child Romeo Lopez.
MISSING: 12-year-old boy last seen Sept. 4 south of Colorado Springs in the Security-Widefield area
Hazy skies on Wednesday
Warmer Wednesday!
The scene on Galley at Tia Juana on Sept. 4, 2023. Photo inset: Suspect Michael Dotson
1 arrested after man is shot multiple times in east Colorado Springs
Mahali
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo now providing hospice care for elderly giraffe