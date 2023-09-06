Cheyenne Mountain Zoo now providing hospice care for elderly giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says it’s preparing for the inevitable as one of its beloved giraffes moves into hospice care.

Mahali, 20, is already four years over the median life expectancy for a giraffe, and is showing signs of reduced mobility and range of motion.

“He’s still having more good days than bad days, and although we know how quickly that could change, we’re focused on giving him every possible bonus day he can comfortably have,” said Jason Bredahl, animal care manager in African Rift Valley at CMZoo. “That also means we have decided not to provide extreme medical intervention going forward.”

The zoo says it’s only a matter of time before they say goodbye to Mahali, but they’re enjoying every day they have in the meantime.

“Mahali is doing well, considering his individual challenges, but we know he won’t be here forever and his time may come sooner than later. Right now, we’re committed to making him comfortable, and providing opportunities to be as active as possible and social with his herd.”

One of the secrets to his longevity is his willingness to allow keepers to treat him for various medical issues.

“Mahali has benefited from his medical team going to great lengths for him in the past. For many years, he voluntarily participated in training for hoof care, blood draws and even applying orthopedic shoes to his hooves. In 2017 and 2020, Mahali went under anesthesia to receive simultaneous multiple treatments for his reoccurring foot and leg issues. Those risky, meticulously planned procedures successfully helped him heal and return to a good quality of life,” the zoo said. “... Mahali takes oral anti-inflammation and pain medications – in yummy rye cracker-and-honey ‘sandwiches.’ His team tracks quality-of-life data markers that they discuss regularly to ensure Mahali is still able to do things that fulfill him as a giraffe and as an individual. The team tracks Mahali’s specific activities daily and overnight, so they can adjust medications or activity levels for him as needed.”

“Without his most recent treatment, in 2020, we might not have had these last three years with him,” added Bredahl.

Four other giraffes at the zoo are years over the median life expectancy: Muziki (25), Amani (24), Twiga (23) and Lakeisha (23).

The zoo says his care team will still support him with pain medications and a sand-mix stall to rest comfortably on each night, veterinary and animal care teams have made the “difficult” decision to move into a mindset of providing hospice care for him.

Even in his twilight, the zoo says Mahali hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

“Mahali’s care team says he’s still making them laugh with his antics, too. He may have slowed down as he has aged, but they still see a twinkle in his eye and respect his position in the herd. ... Mahali’s keepers say he has become more discerning in his golden years, and he only accepts certain food items as training rewards. If they offer lettuce as an incentive, he spits it out with a seemingly intentional aim for the keeper who offered it to him. Then he huffs at them until they reset for a behavior that will earn him his favorite: rye crackers. They have to save the crackers for the big training asks, like curling his hoof on the hoof block so they can visually check his feet, but Mahali doesn’t miss an opportunity to remind them he’d rather not waste his time on lettuce.”

“You’ve got to admire the guy – he knows his worth,” Bredahl said. “He’s a big giraffe and a big presence in the herd, and we’re grateful for every day we will have with him.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.