3rd suspect pleads guilty to carjacking elderly woman, shooting at Pueblo police during chase

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 25-year-old man is facing more than two decades in prison for carjacking a senior citizen and then shooting at police during the ensuing chase in Pueblo last year.

Bryce Ming pleaded guilty in federal court this week, the third and final person involved in the case to do so, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Suspects Elisa Montoya and Juan Aguilar previously pleaded guilty in district court; Montoya has since been sentenced to six years in prison, while Aguilar is awaiting sentencing.

The trio forcibly stole a vehicle from an elderly woman in June 2022, then led Pueblo police on a chase across town while trading gunfire with the officers. One of the police cars and the suspects’ vehicle were hit in the crossfire, and the sheriff’s office says two of the suspects sustained minor injuries. No officers were hurt.

“The pursuit ended when officers did a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle. However, [Ming and Montoya] ran from the vehicle but were apprehended after a short foot chase and taken into custody. A third suspect, Juan Aguilar, surrendered and was taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ming’s charges included attempted homicide of a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding. He’ll be sentenced later this month and could receive up to 25 years in prison.

