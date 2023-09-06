11 organizations see a boost in money from Racial Equity Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fund set up to improve racial equity in southern Colorado awarded grants to several organizations.

The Racial Equity Fund encourages more inclusive philanthropies in the Pikes Peak Region by giving a financial boost to organizations fostering positive change in the communities of color.

A board of 11 people carefully reviewed 40 applications to pick the recipients. The $82,500 was awarded and distributed to 11 organizations. Each received $6,500 and an addition $1,000 to go toward their CEOs.

2023 recipients:

1. Citizens Project: Spotlights issues in the Pikes Peak region and mobilizes people to strengthen the traditional values of our nation: equal rights, individual freedoms, separation of church and state, civic engagement, and respect for diversity.

2. Centro de la Familia: Dedicated to promoting educational success for children and families, and fostering healthy and engaged communities.

3. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber Education Foundation: Empowering, encouraging, and equipping emerging Latino leaders with skills and ideas to address the challenges and opportunities of the Latino community.

4. Educating Children of Color: To dismantle the cradle-to-prison pipeline for children of color and children in poverty through education. 5. Food to Power: To cultivate a healthy, equitable food system in the greater Colorado Springs community.

6. Hillside Connection: Leveraging the game of basketball to create pathways to opportunity for kids in Southern Colorado Springs!

7. Latina Equity Foundation: Providing Latinas with the tools to create a better future for themselves and future generations.

8. One Body Ent: Changing negative behaviors and promoting wholesome entertainment activities and events that affect positive change, and unifies the community as one body.

9. Peak Education: Empowering students to take ownership of their educational journey and equipping them with the knowledge and resources to make choices that allow them to reach their full potential.

10.Second Chance Through Faith: Providing a safe and supportive environment for our youth by offering 1-on-1 mentorship and engaging activities to prevent gang violence, criminal offenses, drug/alcohol addiction, and underage sexual activities.

11. Solid Rock CDC: Supporting a revitalized Southeast Colorado Springs that becomes a destination area for living and business development through innovative community collaboration. Each grantee will receive a $6,500 award

