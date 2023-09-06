1 arrested after man is shot multiple times in east Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:07 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested for attempted murder after another man was found shot several times in a Colorado Springs street.

Police responded to Galley Road and Tia Juana Street just after 3:30 Monday morning after neighbors heard someone screaming and called 911. Officers found the shooting victim lying in the middle of Galley. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition. 11 News was told he was expected to survive.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Michael Dotson. Tuesday, members of CSPD’s Assault Unit, Armed Violent Offender Unit and K-9 Unit, along with SWAT, executed an arrest warrant in the area of Dale Street and Arrawanna Street and took Dotson into custody. Police say Dotson was arrested without incident.

Police have not said if Dotson and the victim knew each other or released any information on what led up to the shooting.

Along with attempted first-degree murder, Dotson is facing charges of first-degree assault.

