Suspect in Broadmoor Bluffs shots-fired case to make court appearance

Joel Martin
Joel Martin(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of roaming a southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood with multiple firearms returns to court Tuesday, where he faces a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Joel Martin, 20, was arrested late last month following what residents described as a terrifying string of events in a typically quiet neighborhood near Fort Carson. According to multiple witnesses, it started with a car crash on Broadmoor Valley Road, followed by the driver climbing out with a gun and firing shots in the air. Neighbors said that suspect then began walking towards the Cheyenne Mountain Resort golf course.

“I was in full panic mode, and I was trying to get as far back into the neighborhood as I could ... I just went to the furthest house, and a lady happened to be working from home and had her front door open. I just ran up and was screaming, ‘There’s a gunman out here, please let me in,’” one woman told 11 News reporter Melissa Henry.

Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff were credited with taking the man down on the golf course and holding him until officers arrived. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department later said the suspect was found with two guns “in close proximity” and two others left along the path he took from his car to the golf course, and also confirmed that several rounds had been fired.

The suspect was later identified as Martin. He made his first court appearance via video on Aug. 23, one day after the alleged incident, where a judge raised his bond from $50,000 to $250,000. The judge noted during that advisement that it was “clear that there are very serious mental health issues involved.”

According to court records, Martin is charged with three counts of attempted murder, felony menacing, along with multiple weapons and traffic charges.

The court docket lists Tuesday’s hearing as a first appearance, and is expected to be Martin’s first time physically before a judge.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate...
Shelter in place order lifted in southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex after suspect barricade
Galley/Tia Juana shooting 9/4/23
Man shot multiple times in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning
File photo.
Man shot several times walks into Pueblo hospital, dies days later at a Colorado Springs hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Photographer asks for help with identifying couple who got married during Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 11 years ago

Latest News

9.5.23
Cooler Tuesday
A rescue and recovery team at Officers Gulch in Summit County.
Rock climber dies in accident in Summit County
9.5.23
Nice day
UCHealth flu shots
Colorado doctors predict earlier flu season, recommend getting vaccine as soon as possible