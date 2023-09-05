Suspect in Broadmoor Bluffs shots-fired case to make court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of roaming a southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood with multiple firearms returns to court Tuesday, where he faces a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Joel Martin, 20, was arrested late last month following what residents described as a terrifying string of events in a typically quiet neighborhood near Fort Carson. According to multiple witnesses, it started with a car crash on Broadmoor Valley Road, followed by the driver climbing out with a gun and firing shots in the air. Neighbors said that suspect then began walking towards the Cheyenne Mountain Resort golf course.

“I was in full panic mode, and I was trying to get as far back into the neighborhood as I could ... I just went to the furthest house, and a lady happened to be working from home and had her front door open. I just ran up and was screaming, ‘There’s a gunman out here, please let me in,’” one woman told 11 News reporter Melissa Henry.

Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff were credited with taking the man down on the golf course and holding him until officers arrived. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department later said the suspect was found with two guns “in close proximity” and two others left along the path he took from his car to the golf course, and also confirmed that several rounds had been fired.

The suspect was later identified as Martin. He made his first court appearance via video on Aug. 23, one day after the alleged incident, where a judge raised his bond from $50,000 to $250,000. The judge noted during that advisement that it was “clear that there are very serious mental health issues involved.”

According to court records, Martin is charged with three counts of attempted murder, felony menacing, along with multiple weapons and traffic charges.

The court docket lists Tuesday’s hearing as a first appearance, and is expected to be Martin’s first time physically before a judge.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.