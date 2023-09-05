Students fall into water after pier collapses into lake in Wisconsin

A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.
By Benjamin Cadigan and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.

Officials say the call came in around 2:35 p.m.

According to the University of Wisconsin Police Department, about 60 to 80 people were on the pier at the time.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while others injured suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

A statement from the Wisconsin Union explains that at least five people reported injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Wisconsin Union also said the swimming area that included the pier was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the collapse.

The pier was scheduled to be removed for the season the day after the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate...
Shelter in place order lifted in southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex after suspect barricade
Galley/Tia Juana shooting 9/4/23
Man shot multiple times in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Organizers get ready for the largest Labor Day Liftoff yet
Labor Day Liftoff Sunday morning launch canceled due to high wind
Police respond to shooting near Bijou and Circle
Gunshots ring out in shooting leaving one dead and one injured near Bijou and Circle

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain
Putin says Russia hasn't refused negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.
Putin says he won’t renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says