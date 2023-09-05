Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.(Gray News, file)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Capitol Police said they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide incident at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered the hospital and shot the patient, then went into another hospital room and shot themselves.

The shooter is dead, but the patient is in critical but stable condition, according to the Department of Public Safety.

No other details were released about the incident as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate...
Shelter in place order lifted in southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex after suspect barricade
Galley/Tia Juana shooting 9/4/23
Man shot multiple times in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning
File photo.
Man shot several times walks into Pueblo hospital, dies days later at a Colorado Springs hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Photographer asks for help with identifying couple who got married during Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 11 years ago

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial set to begin in state Senate
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler shot and killed at home
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Joel Martin
Suspect in Broadmoor Bluffs shots-fired case to make court appearance