Saudi Arabia says it will extend production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through end of year

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action...
The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it will extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year.

The announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, comes as the kingdom has been unilaterally cutting its output to try and boost sluggish crude oil prices.

The announcement said Saudi Arabia still will monitor the market and could take further action if necessary.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the Saudi Press Agency report said, citing an unnamed Energy Ministry official.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday at $90 a barrel immediately after the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate...
Shelter in place order lifted in southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex after suspect barricade
Galley/Tia Juana shooting 9/4/23
Man shot multiple times in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning
File photo.
Man shot several times walks into Pueblo hospital, dies days later at a Colorado Springs hospital
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Photographer asks for help with identifying couple who got married during Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 11 years ago

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial set to begin in state Senate
A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida.
Toddler shot and killed at home
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Joel Martin
Suspect in Broadmoor Bluffs shots-fired case to make court appearance